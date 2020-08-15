100 Years with the 19th Amendment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A crowd formed on the 400 block of Wausau Saturday, honoring 100 years since the ratification of the 19th amendment and recognizing the shortfalls that time has held.

"It is so, so important that our voices are heard," said Rita Pachal, Public Policy Coordinator for the American Association of University Women. The Wausau Branch of AAUW hosted the event.

One of Many speakers, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg mentioned her grandmother was a suffragette, working hard towards a goal that wasn't completely met in 1920. "We know that not everyone had the right to vote a hundred years ago," said Rosenberg.

Marathon County Board Supervisor Ka Lo expanded on the issue. She explained that 45 years passed before voters from different racial backgrounds were seen as equal in the voting booth."In 1965, the voting rights act which prohibits racial discrimination in voting was passed," said Lo. "That was only 55 years ago."

This anniversary for women's rights, and in some cases the lack-there-off, shares a space with the spotlight on racial inequality in the U.S.

Kayley McColley, a student activist in Wausau, removed her Black Lives Matter mask to speak to the crowd. A white woman held her microphone, amplifying her voice.

"Who would I be if I didn't fight today for black women and girls with the same determination that black women before me did," said McColley. "I am indebted to their perseverance."

She navigated through current struggles faced by people of color in America today, but ended on a note of hope. She pondered what life will be like 100 years from now, "there might be a young lady, maybe just like me, who will be able to see how we stood together as one, as a sisterhood, to ensure liberation for all of us."

Speakers, women, men, and all those who gathered on the 400 block, marched down third street to the historical society. They chanted songs of strength and unity as they went on to hear from additional suffragists and local leaders.