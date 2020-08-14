Woodruff, Brewers to take on Chatwood, Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (7-10, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-3, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 2.53 ERA, .98 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Cubs: Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division games in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 279 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Chicago leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Kyle Schwarber: (right knee), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (undisclosed).

Brewers: Justin Grimm: (undisclosed), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.