Warm today, then seasonal for a few days

Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and warm.

High: 84 Wind: South 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds and a bit muggy with a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms after midnight.

Low: 63 Wind: South 5-10, becoming SW

Saturday: A few scattered showers or a rumble of thunder possible during the morning, then partly cloudy and less humid in the afternoon.

High: 77 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15

There are some chances of precipitation in the forecast for the next few days but for the most part, the weather is looking nice.

Today we will have some hazy clouds during the morning, then plenty of sun in the afternoon. With a south wind of 5 to 10 mph and the ample sun, high temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. It will also be turning a little humid later in the afternoon. Tonight is when a weak cold front will approach from the west and bring a chance of precipitation in the form of scattered showers and isolated storms. The storms will be strong in Minnesota but then fizzle out a bit as they move into our area. This cold front will still be moving through our neck of the woods during the morning hours on Saturday so there could be some widely scattered showers or rumbles of thunder at that time. Otherwise, conditions should turn partly cloudy and less humid Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another cold front will move in from the north late Saturday night and through the day on Sunday. This next front could spark a shower or storm in the Northwoods during the morning hours on Sunday, otherwise Sunday looks like another nice day with highs in the upper 70s.

A bit cooler weather will develop for early next week, but it is not looking as cool as previous forecasts. The mercury should reach the low to mid 70s on Monday and the mid 70s on Tuesday. Both days should be sunny to partly cloudy.

Yet another cold front will move in from the north on Wednesday of next week and bring a chance of a few showers or storms. Otherwise, it looks like seasonal temps for the middle and latter part of next week, which means highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 14-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1936 - Temperatures across much of eastern Kansas soared above 110 degrees. Kansas City MO hit an all-time record high of 113 degrees. It was one of sixteen consecutive days of 100 degree heat for Kansas City. During that summer there were a record 53 days of 100 degree heat, and during the three summer months Kansas City received just 1.12 inches of rain. (The Kansas City Weather Almanac)