UN soundly defeats US demand to extend arms embargo on Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has resoundingly defeated a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran, with the Trump administration getting support from only one country. Friday’s vote in the 15-member council was 2 in favor, 2 against and 11 abstentions. Russia and China strongly opposed the resolution, and the resolution failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes required for adoption so they didn’t have to use their vetoes. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the defeat of the resolution ahead of a very brief virtual council meeting to reveal the vote.