Iran FM says West using Beirut blast to dictate policies

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat is accusing Western countries of taking advantage of Beirut’s massive explosion last week that killed and injured thousands to dictate their own policies on Lebanon. The comments by Iran’s foreign minister came during a visit to the Lebanese capital on Friday as a senor U.S. official and France’s defense minister were also in the country. The explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 killed nearly 180 people, injured 6,000 and caused widespread damage across the city. Lebanon’s government resigned earlier this week under pressure following the blast and consultations between rival groups are ongoing over who will replace Hassan Diab as prime minister.