UK’s Princess Anne to mark 70th birthday in low-key fashion

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter will be celebrating her 70th birthday in a no-nonsense manner that befits her reputation in Britain. Whatever is planned for Princess Anne, it’s certain to be a scaled-back affair because of the coronavirus pandemic. Not that the pandemic has stopped Anne, who regularly tops the list of royals with the most public engagements. She has been busy during the past months working with her many charities and remotely helping her mother get to grips with online video calls. Anne is widely admired for her work ethic, her prowess in the saddle and for the particularly dry British sense of humor she put to use during a 1974 kidnapping attempt.