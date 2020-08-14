Trump visits brother, Robert, at New York hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday paid a visit to his younger brother, Robert Trump, at the New York hospital where he has been hospitalized.The president entered New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan wearing a face mask on Friday afternoon to visit his 72-year-old brother. The president was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday. The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalized, but officials said he was seriously ill. Robert Trump recently filed a lawsuit on the family’s behalf seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece Mary.