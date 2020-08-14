Top militant linked to beheadings surrenders in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A leading militant suspect who has been linked to the beheadings of Filipino and foreign hostages has surrendered after being wounded in battle. The national police chief says the Abu Sayyaf commander gave himself up after negotiations with police and was served warrants for at least 23 cases of murder and other crimes. He is the highest-ranking commander of the small but brutal group to be taken into custody so far this year. The military has been battling for years the Abu Sayyaf, which has been blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization.