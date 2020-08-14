Thai student rallies continue despite activist’s arrest

BANGKOK (AP) — Student activists at Thailand’s most prestigious university have defied a ban by college administrators and staged an anti-government rally, as a prominent protest leader was arrested elsewhere for his involvement in a previous demonstration. Hundreds of students gathered at Chulalongkorn University in central Bangkok to hear speeches calling for a new constitution and for the government to resign. The rally is the latest in a series in several major cities around the country. Several activists involved in organizing earlier protests have been arrested on various charges. Police on Friday arrested Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak on a sedition charge in connection with a July 18 protest.