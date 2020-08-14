Taylor Co. Supportive Housing gets state grant

TAYLOR CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Community members in Taylor County are rallying behind the need to help the homeless.

In addition to local fundraisers like a brat fry, Taylor County Supportive Housing is getting help from the state as well.

Wisconsin awarded the county two grants, totaling $320,000.

The non-profit organization plans to move its office from the Taylor Co. courthouse to a brand new shelter. It will provide temporary housing for the homeless.

The state grant will fund the building of a temporary-stay shelter and staffing for two years.

"We really hope that when they leave the shelter they are self sufficient, " Taylor Co. Support Housing Board President, Jessice Mudgett said. "[And] that we've secured housing, that their situation is better than when they came to us."

Mudgett said last year she handed out nearly 100 vouchers for motel stays for Taylor Co. community members.

Currently, there aren't any shelters like this in Taylor County.

If you would like to help, please call Jessica at (715) 748-1456.