‘Succession’ star Nicholas Braun writes a virus dating song

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Nicholas Braun, who plays fan favorite Cousin Greg on HBO’s “Succession,” has created a song for the age of COVID. Called “Antibodies,” the song that Braun began writing as almost a joke pretty quickly caught the ear of Atlantic Records. The song and a now-viral music video was released under the label last week. Lyrics to the funny but catchy song include: “If you come within 6 feet, it’s mask on, mask on, mask on, mask on. But if you have antibodies, it’s pants off, pants off, pants off, pants off.” Though the song is funny, it was born of stress from the pandemic.