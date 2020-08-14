Structure fire in Town of Day

UPDATE: The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department says that County Road C has reopened.

Marathon County (WAOW)- Fire departments responded to a structure fire on County Road C between County Road M and Folz Road in the Town of Day.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department said fire departments are battling the fire and currently County Road C between County Road M and Folz Road is closed.

Local traffic is allowed to get to their residences.

