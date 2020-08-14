Venezuelan rebels sentenced to prison in failed beach attack

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan court has sentenced 15 men to prison for a failed beach attack launched alongside two former U.S. special forces members trying to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela’s top prosecutor said the rebel Venezuelan soldiers will spend 24 years in prison. Officials say they confessed to the early May attack that left eight dead and dozens more jailed. Two ex-Green Berets were earlier sentenced to prison for 20 years. Attorneys for the Americans say they weren’t allowed into the sentencing hearing, violating the men’s rights. But prosecutors say they had defense attorneys and translators.