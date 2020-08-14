Saluting statue to be removed from Amsterdam Olympic Stadium

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A spokeswoman for Amsterdam’s Olympic Stadium says a bronze statute of an athlete saluting with an outstretched arm reminiscent of the gesture made infamous at rallies in Nazi Germany is to be removed from outside the stadium. This is because the salute has links to fascism. The 3-meter (10-foot) tall statue was placed outside the stadium for the 1928 Summer Games that were staged in the Dutch capital. An investigation launched by a foundation that manages the stadium found that the salute was used at the Paris Olympics in 1924 and that around the same time Benito Mussolini’s fascist movement in Italy also started using the same salute.