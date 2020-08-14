Prosecutors in El Salvador file charges against ex-president

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador have presented charges of bribery, money laundering and criminal conspiracy against former President Mauricio Funes, who has fled to Nicaragua. Prosecutors said Friday that Funes and his companion Ada Mitchell Guzmán along with several others defrauded the government of almost $50 million. Funes was president from 2009 to 2014 and is alleged to have paid an Italian construction company too much money after it stopped contracted work on the El Chaparral dam. In 2019, Nicaragua granted citizenship to Funes, who has been in the country under political asylum since 2016. He is also wanted back home on allegations of illicit enrichment and embezzlement.