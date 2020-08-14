Popular music artists to perform during DNC

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The 2020 Democratic National Convention is shaping up to be a star-studded event, with many musical performances planned.

Friday, DNC officials announced the lineup of artists, including:

Leon Bridges

The Chicks

Common

Billie Eilish

Jennifer Hudson

John Legend

Billy Porter

Maggie Rogers

Prince Royce

Stephen Stills

The musical acts will be featured all four nights of the convention, airing Aug. 17 to Aug. 20.

“These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive.

There are more than a dozen ways you can watch the DNC programming. Click HERE to learn more.