Pompeo urges unity on Iran ahead of UN arms embargo vote

VIENNA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling for the world to unite around an American bid to indefinitely extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran. As members of the U.N. Security Council voted remotely on a U.S. resolution to prolong the embargo that’s expected to fail, Pompeo said Friday it’s “nuts” to allow Iran to buy and sell weapons at will. Pompeo spoke in Vienna, where he met with the head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog and Austrian officials. The defeat of the resolution in New York would likely set the stage for a showdown between world powers over whether international sanctions eased under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal can or should be reimposed.