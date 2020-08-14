Police: 2 officers killed by rebels in Indian-held Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say two officers were killed and another was injured when anti-India rebels attacked a police party in the disputed region’s main city. They say militants sprayed bullets at police from a narrow lane on a busy highway in Srinagar. Security has been heightened to counter any possible rebel attacks on the eve of India’s independence day on Saturday. Reinforcements of counterinsurgency police and soldiers are searching the area.