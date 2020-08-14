Plane crashes in Congo’s South Kivu province, killing 5

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A provincial government official says a plane crash in Congo’s South Kivu province killed all five people on board. Provincial Minister of Transport and Communications Claude Swedi Basila said Friday the small cargo plane belonging to the company Agefreco crashed in dense forest minutes before it was due to land. The plane was flying from Kalima in the Maniema province to Bukavu in South Kivu province. The five victims were two crew members and three passengers. Plane crashes are not uncommon in Congo, where there are poor safety standards and maintenance for aircraft.