Pennsylvania investigate sex abuse claims at care facility

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has stopped sending local children to facilities operated by a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century. Several City Council members have also demanded that officials remove all 62 local children from campuses of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health facilities and cancel all contracts with the firm. And Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has directed officials to investigate conditions at the firm’s campuses. The actions come in the wake of an investigative report by The Philadelphia Inquirer, which found Devereux is plagued by inadequate supervision of staff. The firm says it has increased safety and reduced risk in the last two years.