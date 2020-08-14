Pence to visit Wisconsin on same day as Harris’ DNC speech

MADISON (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Wisconsin on the same day Sen. Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to the Democratic National Convention.

The Aug. 19 visit was announced in a press release from the Vice President's office sent Friday.

Pence will visit Darien, a small town in Walworth County, where he will speak on trade and the economy.

That evening, Harris is set to be the headline speaker at the DNC. The convention was originally scheduled to take place entirely in Milwaukee but has since evolved into a largely online affair.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden named Harris as his choice for Vice President earlier this week.

Harris and Pence are scheduled to debate Oct. 7.