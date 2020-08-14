Mozambique’s leader blames ‘war’ in north on wealth-seekers

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mozambique’s president says the “war” in the north is the fault of people who want to divide the country for its wealth. President Filipe Nyusi spoke during a visit to the region shortly after Islamic extremists seized a key port there. The fighters,, who pledge allegiance to the Islamic State group, have terrorized gas-rich Cabo Delgado province since late 2017. The top U.S. diplomat to Africa earlier this year said the extremists risk giving Mozambique “the type of threat that Boko Haram has become in Nigeria.”