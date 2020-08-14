Monitoring storms in Minnesota moving this way

Coming off of our great summer weather on Friday, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected later Friday night as a cold front slides in from the west. There is a small chance that a few of these could be on the strong side in the far western part of the area. We will monitor the situation. Lows will reach the low 60s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph becoming NW by morning. There might e a leftover shower early Saturday morning, otherwise it should be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies. It will be a touch cooler with highs around 76 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 8-15 mph.

Sunday again looks fairly nice. However a weak disturbance will be pushing through in the morning. As such there is a small chance of some brief light showers. Otherwise we should have a mix of sun and clouds along with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday looks dry and cool with lows around 51 and highs near 73. Tuesday should also be nice with partly cloudy skies. Lows may start in the upper 40s with highs around 76. A front will sweep through though Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing a good chance of a few showers and thunderstorms to the area. Patchy sun should develop Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday should feature partly sunny skies and highs around 77. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The chance of rain and storms is higher next Friday as the humidity goes up. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 14-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1936 - Temperatures across much of eastern Kansas soared above 110 degrees. Kansas City MO hit an all-time record high of 113 degrees. It was one of sixteen consecutive days of 100 degree heat for Kansas City. During that summer there were a record 53 days of 100 degree heat, and during the three summer months Kansas City received just 1.12 inches of rain. (The Kansas City Weather Almanac)

1987 - Slow moving thunderstorms deluged northern and western suburbs of Chicago IL with torrential rains. O'Hare Airport reported 9.35 inches in 18 hours, easily exceeding the previous 24 hour record of 6.24 inches. Flooding over a five day period resulted in 221 million dollars damage. It was Chicago's worst flash flood event, particularly for northern and western sections of the city. Kennedy Expressway became a footpath for thousands of travelers to O'Hare Airport as roads were closed. The heavy rains swelled the Des Plaines River above flood stage, and many persons had to be rescued from stalled vehicles on flooded roads. (13th- 14th) (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data) (The Weather Channel)