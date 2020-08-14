Marshfield Common Council votes to end suspension of late fees for wastewater utilities

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) --On Tuesday, the Marshfield Common Council passed resolution 2020-32 which terminates the temporary late fees imposed on unpaid sanitary sewer charges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) directed the state to stop charging late fees on water utilities at the start of the pandemic as a way to relieve the pressure on those who may fall behind on payments. The Common Council followed suit in April by suspending wastewater utility late fees.

In July, PSC directed the utilities to again charge late fees. the Common Council voted to suspend it's first resolution at its last meeting. This allows for wastewater utilities to begin charging late fees on usage after July 15.