J Balvin says he is recovering from the coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Colombian superstar J Balvin says he is recovering after battling the coronavirus. In a pre-taped video that aired Thursday night as Balvin accepted an award at Premios Juventud 2020, the performer revealed that he contracted COVID-19 and that it impacted him heavily. The 35-year-old Latin Grammy winner told fans to take the virus seriously. Balvin has released a number of Latin and pop hits, including “Mi Gente” with Beyoncé, “X” with Nicky Jam, “I Like It” with Cardi B and Bad Bunny, “Con Altura” with Rosalía and “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with The Black Eyed Peas, among other successes. At Premios Juventud 2020, which aired on Univision, Balvin won five honors, tied with Karol G.