Indians send down Clevinger, Plesac after virus blunder

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians activated pitchers Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger from the restricted list and optioned them to the team’s alternate training site. The starters had been placed on the restricted list for violating Major League Baseball protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Antonetti, Cleveland’s president of baseball operations, said both players drove to Detroit and met with the teammates in an “open forum.” Antonetti, manager Terry Francona and general manager Mike Chernoff then met and decided to option Plesac and Clevinger to the alternate site in Lake County rather than allow them to rejoin the team.