India urges China to hurry disengagement of troops in Ladakh

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is urging China to expedite the complete disengagement of troops from border areas in eastern Ladakh, where thousands of soldiers from the two countries have remained in a tense standoff since May. An External Affairs Ministry spokesman says some progress has been made following several meetings between the two sides. He says India expects the Chinese side to sincerely work with it toward the objective of complete disengagement. Twenty Indian soldiers died in a June 15 clash when personnel from the two sides attacked each other with rocks, clubs and fists in the deadliest violence between the countries in 45 years.