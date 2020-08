WAUPACA CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Waupaca Co. Sheriff's Office has identified human remains that were reported in the Township of Lind on Sunday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as 27-year-old Chad J. Anderson of Waupaca County.

Chad was reported missing on April 20.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are being released at this time.