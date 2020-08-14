Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Dutch city of The Hague say that rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs and fireworks at officers overnight during a second night of unrest in a low-income neighborhood. Police said Friday that more than 20 people were arrested for offenses including incitement, public violence and assaulting a police officer. On Thursday night, the municipality imposed an emergency order that gave police extra powers to detain people. Young people in the neighborhood have been clashing with police for two nights since water authorities acted to stop people opening fire hydrants to cool off amid a week-long heatwave.