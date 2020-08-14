Group vows to stage twin beams of light for NYC 9/11 tribute

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are back on to beam twin columns of light into the Manhattan sky to represent the World Trade Center during next month’s anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday that it is working on plans to shine the twin beams during its alternative 9/11 ceremony. The move comes after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which organizes the main annual tribute at the trade center site, canceled the light display over concerns about the coronavirus. The foundation’s tribute also will include a live reading of victims’ names, which was canceled at the official ceremony.