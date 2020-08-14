EU urges Turkey to ‘deescalate’ energy dispute with Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief has expressed “full solidarity” with Greece and Cyprus and urged a “immediate deescalation” by Turkey after EU foreign ministers discussed military tensions in the eastern Mediterranean over drilling rights. For five days, the Greek and Turkish navies have been in a game of brinkmanship in waters between Crete, Cyprus and Turkey. The face-off followed Ankara’s deployment of a research vessel to prospect for oil and gas reserves in waters Athens claims are located over Greece’s continental shelf. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would press ahead until Aug. 23 as planned. But he signaled that he and Germany’s chancellor agreed to a “softening” of positions after that date.