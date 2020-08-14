Grand Prix of Wisconsin Powerboat races canceled

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 4th annual Grand Prix of Wisconsin Powerboat National race has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The weekend event was scheduled for August 29-20th at Bluegill Park in Rib Mountain. The two-day "Wake the Lake" event usually draws in 8,000 spectators annually.

“We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation and feel that it is in the best interest of safety for our racers, safety crew, spectators, volunteers and

sponsors that we unfortunately have cancelled this popular event in 2020," said Scott Liegel, local event coordinator for the Wausau Central Wisconsin Sports Authority." This decision did not come lightly and comes with quite a bit of disappointment."

The event is sanctioned by the Powerboat Nationals that offers an "unparalleled show with a high level of professionalism and intense entertainment."

The 2019 event was broadcast to over 27 million homes.