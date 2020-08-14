Georgia House member loses post over John Lewis criticism

ATLANTA (AP) — The speaker of Georgia’s House of Representative is taking a leadership post away from a state lawmaker who remarked that the late U.S. Rep John Lewis’ “only claim to fame was that he got conked on the head.” Republican lawmaker Tommy Benton made the comment in a Thursday radio interview. It came as he outlined his opposition to replacing a statue of former Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens with a statue of Lewis in the U.S. Capitol. Benton is a longtime defender of the Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan. House Speaker David Ralston stripped him of a different committee chairmanship in 2017.