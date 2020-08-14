Georgia court ponders charges for deputies in stun gun death

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court is deciding whether three sheriff’s deputies should be immune from prosecution in the 2017 death of a Black man who authorities repeatedly shot with a stun gun. A judge last year ruled that Sgt. Henry Lee Copeland and deputies Michael Howell and Rhett Scott were immune from prosecution after a district attorney charged the former Washington County sheriff’s deputies with murder in the death of 58-year-old Eurie Martin. The judge found the deputies’ use of force against Martin was justified under Georgia’s stand your ground law. Prosecutors asked justices during the Thursday hearing to overturn the ruling and let an indictment brought by a grand jury proceed.