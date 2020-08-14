By sea, rail or by air, Brits scramble to get out of France

LONDON (AP) — British tourists scurried to get out of France by whatever means possible before a deadline that would require them to quarantine at home for two weeks. Families cut summer vacations short and other travelers made hasty plans to return to the U.K. by whatever means possible before the 4 a.m. Saturday deadline. Eurostar trains between Paris and London and airport lounges that were almost empty earlier in the coronavirus pandemic filled with passengers. Those with more means opted for private jets. The U.K. government late Thursday announced it was removing France from the list of nations exempted from traveler quarantine requirements.The French government has indicated it will respond in kind.