Florida sheriff removed following sex scandal investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida sheriff facing a primary contest next week has been suspended from office a day after his arrest in connection to a sex scandal investigation at his previous job. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday removing Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. He turned himself in to the jail in nearby Jacksonville on Thursday on a felony evidence tampering charge and three misdemeanors. Daniels previously worked as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jails director. He was elected sheriff of Clay County in 2016. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed an internal investigation last year into a corrections officer who was Daniels’ mistress while he was her supervisor. Daniels faces six Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary.