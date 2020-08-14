Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern-day Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era next week. The all-virtual affair will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize his sprawling coalition. The Democratic National Convention formally begins Monday, but there will be no physical gathering place, no cheering audience, no balloons. The program will consist of a series of online video addresses — half of which will be prerecorded— that play out for two hours each night until Biden formally accepts the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday.