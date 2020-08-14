Cleric extradited from Jamaica to NYC on terrorism charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A radical Islamic cleric behind bars in Jamaica has been brought to New York City to face allegations he plotted to recruit followers and fighters for the Islamic State group. Abdullah al-Faisal pleaded not guilty Friday in state court in Manhattan to face multiple charges of supporting terrorism. Prosecutors portrayed al-Faisal as one of the most influential English speaking terrorists in the world. The charges filed in 2017 were unusual because they did not involve the participation of federal authorities, who normally are the ones to bring cases against international terrorists. Messages were sent to his defense attorney seeking comment.