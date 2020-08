Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If you haven’t filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions. The U.S. Census Bureau said Friday it was sending out emails to homes in neighborhoods where the response rate was less than 50%. The Census Bureau said it expects to send out 20 million emails, as the agency enters the homestretch of the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident. The Census Bureau also said it was directing census-takers to call homes that haven’t yet responded, using phone numbers from third-party purchased data.