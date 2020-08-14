Mourners gather in Houston to remember slain soldier

HOUSTON (AP) — Mourners have gathered in Houston for a slain Texas soldier whose story has renewed a push for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment. Vannessa Guillen’s family scheduled the memorial for noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Cesar E. Chavez High School. The Catholic service is open to the public and is being streamed online. Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Investigators said she was bludgeoned to death on base by a fellow soldier, who later killed himself. Guillen’s family has said that solider sexually harassed her, but the Army has said there’s no evidence of that.