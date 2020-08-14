Cambodian politician arrested for comments about border land

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The leader of a little-known political party in Cambodia has been arrested for comments about the alleged encroachment on the country’s territory by Vietnam, the second arrest in the past two weeks related to the politically sensitive subject. A police spokesman said Suong Sophorn of the Khmer Win Party was arrested for committing acts inciting serious social unrest by making untrue statements that territory had been lost to Vietnam. Rong Chhun, a prominent Cambodian labor union leader, was arrested two weeks ago for making similar comments. The issue of Vietnam encroaching on Cambodian territory is a highly sensitive one, with foes of Prime Minister Hun Sen accusing him of failing to protect Cambodian land.