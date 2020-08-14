Browns starting C Tretter sidelined after procedure on knee

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee and could be out for an extended period. First-year coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Tretter’s unexpected surgery at the start of his Zoom call with reporters Friday. Stefanski did not provide many details on Tretter who is also the NFLPA President and has been heavily involved in talks over the past few months between the union and NFL to get training camps ready during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star defensive end Myles Garrett is not practicing because of a hamstring issue. He recently signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension.