Thousands flood Belarus capital as election protests grow

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have flooded the heart of the Belarus capital of Minsk in a show of anger over a brutal police crackdown this week on peaceful protesters that followed a disputed election. Earlier, authorities freed at least 2,000 who had been jailed. Factory workers marched across the city shouting “Go away!” in a call for authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after 26 years of iron-fisted rule that was extended in an election Sunday that protesters denounced as rigged. As the protesters filled the capital’s central square, Lukashenko dismissed them as puppets manipulated from abroad. At a meeting of top law enforcement officials, he defended the crackdown but warned against using excessive force.