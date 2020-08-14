Australian survey: younger Olympians more willing to protest

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An Australian survey shows a higher proportion of younger Olympians would be prepared to use games venues or medal podiums as a platform for demonstrations. The International Olympic Committee’s Rule 50.2 forbids demonstrations or political, religious or racial propaganda in games venues. But it has come under increasing scrutiny as the global Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum. The IOC is calling for input from athletes as it reviews the regulations and has time to implement change if required before the delayed Tokyo Games start next July. The Australian survey of athletes is among the first to be completed.