Stocks barely budge on Wall Street; S&P 500 just shy of high

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes on Wall Street ended Friday more or less where they started after a day of drifting between small gains and losses. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged after dipping less than 1 point, while the Dow edged 0.1% higher. The market was nearly evenly split between rising and falling stocks after a report showed that sales for U.S retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected. The S&P 500 ended with its sixth weekly gain in the last seven after briefly crossing above its record closing high twice this week.