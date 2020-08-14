Asia Today: India’s virus death toll rises, Seoul cases jump

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken Britain’s to become the fourth-highest in the world. It reported more than 1,000 deaths in the past 24 hours and its total now exceeds 48,000. An increase of 64,000 cases in the past day has raised its total confirmed cases to more than 2.4 million. Experts are urging more testing since India has the world’s second-highest population. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea reported one of its biggest daily jumps in months. North Korea lifted a lockdown in the border city of Kaesong, while New Zealand extended a lockdown in the city of Auckland as an outbreak centered there grows.