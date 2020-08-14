AP Exclusive: 1,800-case internal affairs lag in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff’s department in metro Phoenix, which for years has been the target of criticism, is again under fire after a review found a backlog of 1,800 internal affairs cases taking an average of more than 400 days to complete. That’s the findings in a letter from a court-appointed monitor obtained by The Associated Press. The monitor, Robert Warshaw, says the agency’s slowness in completing the investigations is unacceptable for members of the public who made complaints and officers who could be anxiously awaiting their professional fate. Sheriff Paul Penzone said his office’s suggestions for lessening the problem were rejected.