Zach Williams, for King & Country, Kanye West get Dove nods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian artist Zach Williams and for King & Country are the leading artist nominees at this year’s Dove Awards, while rapper Kanye West and singer Gloria Gaynor earned their first ever nominations. The brother duo of Luke and Joel Smallbone earned nominations for artist of the year and contemporary Christian artist of the year and song of the year. Zach Williams also is nominated for artist of the year and as a songwriter for song of the year. West, who is running as an independent presidential candidate in some states, earned three nominations stemming from his album “Jesus is King.” Disco-era icon Gloria Gaynor got two nominations following the release of her Grammy-winning gospel album “Testimony.”