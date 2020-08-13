UPDATE: Aquatic Park vandal suspects indentified by Wisconsin Rapids Police

UPDATE: The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department posted on their Facebook page that all suspects have been identified and they are working on wrapping up the investigation.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Vandalism to the new Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Park caused $5,000 worth of damage.

Detective Daven from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is looking for help to identify any of the subjects captured in photos.

The police department describes the inviduals as:

Suspect One: Long dark hair, was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants with white stripes along the side, and pink Converse shoes.

Suspect Two: Short dark hear, was wearing a brown t-shirt and on a BMX style bike.

Anyone with information can report through Wood County Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods: