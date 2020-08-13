Wet weather early today and maybe again to begin the weekend.

Today: Scattered showers in the northern half of the area during the morning, then breaks of sun developing during the afternoon.

High: 82 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible in the far north after midnight.

Low: 62 Wind: Light SE

Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and warm.

High: 84 Wind: South 5-10

Warm weather will continue for a couple more days, then a little touch of Fall will move into the area by early next week.

Scattered showers will be around the northern half of the area during the morning hours today, then some breaks of sun will develop for the afternoon as high temps rise into the low 80s for most areas, although highs might only reach the mid to upper 70s in the Northwoods where the clouds linger a little longer. Winds will turn to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Thunderstorms developing in Minnesota overnight could drift down into the northwestern corner of the area (Iron, Ashland, and Price counties) early Friday morning, otherwise Friday should be another warm day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front moving in from the northwest will again produce a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. By mid-afternoon on Saturday conditions should dry up once again as high temps top out in the upper 70s.

Winds will turn to the northwest on Sunday and usher in less humidity. Highs will still be around normal, in the upper 70s, and then the northwest wind will cool things down even more for early next week. On Monday and Tuesday, the mercury will only rise into the low to mid 70s. Other than a small chance of spotty showers Sunday afternoon, the weather should be dry from Sunday through Tuesday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 13-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1985 - Hail larger than golf balls, driven by 70 mph winds, moved down crops, stripped trees, and broke windows, near Logan KS. Road graders cleared three foot drifts of hail on Kansas Highway 9 east of Logan. (The Weather Channel)